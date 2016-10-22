Install CCTV for security purpose, urge police

Nashik: Police are working 24/7 to maintain law and order. In addition to this, use of technology is of great help. Commercial establishments should tighten security through CCTVs, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

The city police conducted a meeting of the representatives of commercial establishments and informed them about measures to be taken to tighten the security. All senior officials and representatives of the various establishments were present for the meeting.

It is not that CCTV is always used to investigate crime, but thefts are prevented many times at places where it is installed, he informed.

Many times CCTV is not useful due to its quality, numbers and place of installation. Police face difficulties during investigation. For this it is necessary to install CCTV in a scientific way, stated Dr. Singal.

If there are any difficulties or one has to get information about capacity of CCTV and period of recording, the concerned should contact police, he urged.

The representatives of hotels, banks, schools, colleges and vehicle showrooms and other showrooms were present for the meeting.

They tabled some suggestions and shared their experiences. CCTV is not useful for police only, but concerned establishments are also benefitted by it.

Everyone agreed with this fact during the meeting. It will be implemented, informed DCP Vijay Patil. An outline about this will be prepared. Meeting will be conducted again after completion of this, he also informed.