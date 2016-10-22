Korean officials visit NIMA

Satpur: The chief executive officer of Ko-In Business Development Centre Y K Lee visited NIMA House and held discussions with industrialists. He took information about

He took information about status of industries in Nashik and its surrounding areas. He informed that purpose behind his visit was to assess the condition for setting up an industry in future.

Zonal manager of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Ghodke, general manager of District Industries Centre P D Rendalkar, NIMA general secretary Uday Kharote, treasurer Harshad Bramhankar, secretary Nitin Wagaskar, Dnyaneshwar Gopale, joint president of NIMA’s trade promotion sub-committee Manish Raval, former president Sanjeev Narang, Manish Kothari and Balbirsingh Chhabra took part in the discussions that were held at NIMA House.

NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee welcomed Y K Lee. Along with signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Nashik Industries & Manufactures Association and Korean Manufacturers Association, efforts will be made to make investment in industrial area in Nashik, stated Lee.

Following the meeting he inspected selected industries in the industrial area. Lee inspected production process and quality at Right Tight Fasteners Pvt Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Reliable Auto Tech Pvt Ltd and Nashik Engineering Cluster and expressed his satisfaction over state-of-the-art machineries being used in Nashik.