Bytco College student Kulkarni to get two gold medals

Nashik Road: The girl-student Tanmayi Kulkarni who is studying in TYBCom at Chandak-Bytco College, Nashik Road, run by Gokhale education society will get two gold medals from Savitribai Phule Pune university for scoring 95% marks in ‘Advance Accountancy’ subject during the March/April examination- 2015. She will also get a cash amount.

Tanmayi will get late Madhusudan Achyut Kelkar memorial gold medal, CA S B Zavre gold medal and other cash prizes amounting to total Rs. 3067.

College Principal Dr. Ram Kulkarni felicitated her with bouquet and citation for this achievement.

Vice Principal Dr. D G Belgaonkar, Prof. Dr. Sunil Deodhar, Prof. Sunil Joshi, Prof. Jayant Bhabe and Prof. K M Lokhande were present.