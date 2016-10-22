City police commissionerate to conduct ‘Last Sunday of the month run’

Nashik : The city police commissionerate will conduct a unique project ‘Last Sunday of the month run’ like international level Happy Street from this month. A 5-km marathon run has been organised on October 23 on Suyojit Viridian Road near Asaram Bapu bridge, Gangapur Road between 6 am to 8.30 am.

A 5-km marathon run has been organised on October 23 on Suyojit Viridian Road near Asaram Bapu bridge, Gangapur Road between 6 am to 8.30 am.

The purpose is that concerned project should not be limited to marathon alone, but Nashikites can do various sports and cultural activities and health and positive attitude of the city should be enhanced, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal in a media briefing.

Dr. Singal informed that public sports and cultural projects are implemented on last Sunday of every month in metro cities in foreign countries at international level. Police

Police commissionerate has taken an initiative to conduct a project like this in Nashik too. Considering diwali on last Sunday of October, the concerned project will be conducted on Sunday (Oct. 23).

Nashikites should come to Suyojit Viridian Road near Asaram Bapu bridge, Gangapur Road at 6 am. For those who are habitual runners, there will be 5-km marathon.

There will be warm-up, jogging and running for those who are not habitual runners. In addition, instead of running, one can do

There will be warm-up, jogging and running for those who are not habitual runners. In addition, instead of running, one can do activity related to skating, yoga, cycling or other sports.

In addition, anybody can conduct a cultural project. Rangoli artistes and those who play musical instruments can take part in it and entertain the people, informed DCP Vijay Patil.

The concerned project is useful to generate more positive energy among Nashikites and healthy city, Patil informed further.

There is an aim to conduct this project later in other parts of the city, informed Dr. Singal. DCP Duttatray Karale, Shrikant Dhivre, Laxmikant Patil and ACP Sachin Gore were also present.

To get more information about this unique project and to participate in it, Nashikites should contact ACP (traffic) Jayant Bajbale on mobile no. 9765465513 and Aniruddha Athani on 9822069872, it has been appealed.