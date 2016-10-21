NMC to sell mineral water

Nashik: Following abolition of octroi and Local Body Tax, NMC administration has started to take efforts to explore new revenue sources. It is taking steps to further purify the water it purifies in its water purification centre to prepare mineral water from it and to earn revenue by selling it. NMC will get good revenue in future from this.

The financial condition of NMC has become critical after the abolition of octroi. Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented soon.

City development works will now depend on the grant that will be received from state and central governments. NMC recovers 70-80% revenue from property and water tax, which is its own revenue source. The revenue it earns through

Many private companies buy drinking water from NMC at low rates and convert it into a mineral water to earn crores of rupees from it. Many mangal karyalayas are also doing the same.

If Nashik Municipal Corporation sets up its own mineral water project and brings NMC’s guaranteed brand in the market, it can earn revenue in crores of rupees, standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh had proposed to the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam. Dr. Gedam had given a positive response to it, but following his transfer, the proposal was kept aside. Steps are being taken now at administrative level on this proposal.

There are many mineral water selling companies in the city and a 20-litre jar of water is being sold for Rs. 60. Proper information of concerned companies is not given on the jar and people are purchasing it without any inquiry.

When companies are earning lakhs of rupees after buying thousands of litres of water from NMC at low cost, NMC has no adequate system to take action against this.

On this backdrop, if NMC starts its own mineral water brand and sells it at low price, it will earn good revenue.

Standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh held positive discussions over this proposal with Additional Municipal Commissioner yesterday.

Meanwhile, Saleem Shaikh in this proposal has asked for this project to be given to a private agency to reduce burden on NMC.