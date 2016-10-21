Nashik district ranks third in Mudra loan disbursals

Nashik: In today’s competitive age, youths have to strive hard to get a job. Many have to live as unemployed. Considering shortage of jobs and rising unemployment, Central government has started the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. Under this Yojana, Rs. 275.62 crore has been disbursed as

Under this Yojana, Rs. 275.62 crore has been disbursed as loan so far in 83,629 cases. The figures showed that Nashik is in third position in implementation of the Mudra Yojana.

Central and state governments have many schemes for unemployed. District Industries Centre provides training to them and then loan is given to youths, but while receiving the loan, youths have to face many difficulties.

Considering this fact, a decision has been taken to give targets to banks directly. For this, Mudra loan yojana was started in April.

A target for this Yojana has been given at the district level. 83,629 cases related to loan have been approved so far.

The objectives of the Yojana are to provide employment to youths who are running after jobs, to increase self-employment and to increase entrepreneurship.

This Yojana has been divided into three categories – Shishu, Kishore and Tarun.

Loan upto Rs. 50,000 is given under Shishu category, whereas loan ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakh is given under Kishore category.

Loan above Rs. 5 lakh and below Rs. 10 lakh is given under Tarun category. Private small scale industries to large scale industries can take benefit of this Yojana.

There is emphasis on women empowerment and women saving groups can also take benefit.

As a result, this Yojana is becoming useful in taking educated unemployed, women and their saving groups to the path of progress.