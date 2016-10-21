America’s economy is dying, needs to be compared with India’s high growth rate: Trump

Las Vegas: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Wednesday cited India and China’s high growth rates to compare them with America’s economy, which he said is “dying”, as he slammed his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s plans to boost the economy and called her tax plan a disaster.

As the two candidates came face-to-face for the third and final presidential debate at the University of Nevada here, just three weeks before the elections, they sparred on issues concerning the economy, nuclear weapons, Russia and their fitness to be US President.

“So I just left some high representatives of India. They are growing at eight percent. China is growing at seven percent, and that for them in the catastrophically low number.

We are growing our last report came out, it’s right over from the one per cent level. And I think it’s going down,” Trump said in response to a question on the economy asked by moderator Chris Wallace of the Fox News.

He said America’s job reports is “anemic”and “terrible” and the country is losing its businesses.

“Last week, as you know, the end of last week, they came out with an anemic jobs report. A terrible jobs report,” he said.

“We are not making things any more, relatively speaking. Our product is pouring in from China, pouring in from Vietnam, pouring in from all over the world,” he said.

Trump also blamed Clinton’s husband former president Bill Clinton for putting in place the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) agreement, saying it “is one of the worst deals ever made of any kind of signed by anybody.”

“Now, she can say her husband did well, but boy, did they suffer as NAFTA kicked in because it did not really kick in very much.

That was one of the worst things that ever happened in our country. Now she wants to sign transpacific partnership. And she wants it — she lied when she said she didn’t call it the gold standard. Totally lied — she did call it the gold standard,” he said.