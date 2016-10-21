Sai Day Star dupes people for lakhs of rupees

Nashik: It has come to light now that Sai Day Star Multitrade Pvt Ltd cheated people of lakhs of rupees. A case in connection with this has been registered with Sarkarwada police station. Eknath Sudhakar

Eknath Sudhakar Nagre (37, resident of Dongargaon, tal. Niphad) lodged a complaint at Sarkarwada police station in December, 2015 against directors of the company Vijay Nandu Wankhede, Seema Vijay Wankhede (both residents of Smita Apartment, Patil lane, College Road), Ajay Ashok Rane and Amol Prabhakar Baviskar (residents of Amigo Royal, Gulmohar Colony, Dhruvnagar) for having cheated him of lakhs of rupees.

Seema Vijay Wankhede (both residents of Smita Apartment, Patil lane, College Road), Ajay Ashok Rane and Amol Prabhakar Baviskar (residents of Amigo Royal, Gulmohar Colony, Dhruvnagar) for having cheated him of lakhs of rupees.

Nagre had returned home after serving in Nigeria. At that time Dr. Shital Suryawanshi, who he was familiar with, had informed him about Sai Day Star Multitrade Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Suryawanshi informed that the Company was involved in import, goat farming, farm house, real estate, cold storage for onion. The suspects took

The suspects took Nagre to Dapoli, Ratnagiri and showed them the construction of Le Bliss Convenience Hotel and Resort to gain his trust.

Thereafter, Nagre had invested Rs. 34.67 lakh in the Company from February 7, 2013 to April 21, 2014. The suspects had lured him with a promise of 25% return after 25 months. For this

For this post dated cheques and share certificate were given to Nagre as guarantee. His cheque was dishonoured when he went to the bank to withdraw money for lack of funds.

Nagre then contacted the suspects. They did not give him proper replies. He thereafter filed the complaint of cheating at Sarkarwada police station against the four accused.

As per police investigation, it is emerging that these suspects have cheated many investors in the city. As investors are not coming forward to file

As investors are not coming forward to file complaint, police are not getting substantial evidences.

Sarkarwada police has urged the investors to come forward to file complaints. The figure is likely to increase, inform the sources.