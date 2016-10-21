Central committee inspects land for paper mill

Nashik: The Central government has approved setting up of four paper mills to manufacture the paper required for Currency Note Press.

Out of these, two paper mills will be set up at Hoshangabad. MP Hemant Godse had made a demand to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to set up one paper mill at Nashik.

Accordingly, the central committee visited Nashik and inspected the lands owned by Press.

General manager of Currency Note Press S P Verma, Hoshangabad committee member P R Gowda, SPMCL’s Rakeshkumar, Gandham, Mahapatra, Kamalskar, Pravin Gupta and Manishankar are part of the committee.

Currently, central government produces 16 lakh metric tonnes of paper. There is demand for more paper and target of government is to produce 48 lakh metric tonnes of paper by 2024.

MP Godse met the Finance Minister some months back and presented a report in detail mentioning how it is practical to set up the paper mill in Nashik.

The committee inspected the lands thereafter. It inspected 47 acres of land at Gorewadi, 33 acres of land at Nehru Nagar and 100 acres of land behind Nehru Nagar.

This project will be set up jointly by SPMCL and Reserve Bank of India.

In the meeting which was held on this occasion, MP Godse informed the committee about practicality of setting up of the mill here.

ISP and CNP have 350 acres of land in Nashik. Out of this, 100 acres of land is in current use.

The remaining 250 acres of land is lying vacant. As a result the land is available free of cost.

As many as 3000 residences are vacant. These can be used for workers’ colony. As Darna and Godavari rivers are flowing from both sides of the project, water is available.

There is a facility of railway and cotton, which will be required for the project, is also available in neighbourhood districts, informed MP Godse.

The report will be tabled to the Finance Ministry after studying all these points, informed the committee members.