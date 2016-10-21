Seasonal fare hike by MSRTC from Oct 22

Nashik: Considering rush of passengers and additional buses which have to be released on every route, Maharashtra State Road Corporation has decided to hike seasonal fare by 10%.

This hike will be applicable from October 22 to November 14. After diwali, tickets will be given at earlier rates, informed divisional MSRTC office.

Taking into account the number of passengers travelling by buses due to diwali, MSRTC has hiked general bus service and air-conditioned buses fare by 10-20%, but it made it clear that this fare hike is for certain days and fare as per earlier rate will be charged after diwali.

The passengers who travel regularly got relief with this. The festival of diwali is celebrated amidst zeal and vigour across the country. Considering large number of passengers from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule and Nashik cities, MSRTC planned additional buses to ensure safe journey for them.

As schools, colleges, government offices and various private establishments are closed due to diwali, citizens on large numbers have stepped outside on tour visit piligrimage and tourst spots. The number of passengers will be increased remarkablly in this period.

Private transporters have looted the passengers on large scale in this period. Despite this there is no guarantee about safe journey.

Proper precaution will taken to ensure safe journey. Passenger should travel by the bus, urged divisional controller Yamini Joshi.