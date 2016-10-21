No respite from dengue

Nashik: Despite the measures taken by Nashik Municipal Corporation to contain the spread of dengue, there is no respite from it. Taking into account the period of last 10 months, it came to light that 708 patients were found positive for dengue.

City and its surrounding areas witnessed spread of dengue on large scale since last two-three years and many had to lose their lives.

Especially, dengue patients are being found on large scale in the city. Despite this, the NMC has not succeeded yet in preventing mosquito breeding and effective measures.

This time dengue had started to spread at the start of the New Year. The number of patients has increased every month, amounting to total 708 patients so far. Till October 19, 275 patients showing dengue like symptoms were admitted

As dengue is spreading despite measures being undertaken by the NMC, citizens are worried.