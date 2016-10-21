Wisdom High student brings laurels to school

Nashik: Wisdom High International School’s Grade 10 IGCSE student Shaikh Abdul Hakim Iqbal passed his International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE Test) with flying colours, scoring 100 on 100 marks in Mathematics.

He is amongst the total 41 students from India who are world toppers in individual subjects, and out of which 25 students topped in Mathematics.

His achievement has truly motivated other students to explore and pursue wider areas of study with global context in mind.

Management of the school congratulated him, his mentor teacher Binu Abraham, his parents and the entire team of Wisdom High.