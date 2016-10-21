Decision to sell assets of bankrupt credit societies

Nashik : The consensus was reached in the meeting of district cooperation action committee to provide justice to members while taking efforts how to resolve the issue of bankrupt credit societies in the district and to collect and submit evidences in the court against directors of these credit societies. It had been decided to seize and sell assets of Kapaleshwar and other credit societies.

The meeting of the district action committee was held under tehsildar Baban Kakade in the cell of the Additional District Collector at district collectorate. In the meeting, discussions were held about Kapaleshwar, Agrasen, other bankrupt credit societies in the district and cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, argument took place among committee members and members of some credit societies over delay in filing cases against the directors and harassment by credit societies while returning the amount to the members.

Non-government member P B Karanjkar stated that if evidences in old offences are given earlier, it can be presented in the court.

With this the verdict will be delivered immediately and members can get their money back.

While supporting this, other demanded to file offences regarding new cases.

Bhaskar Kothavade, district special auditor B D Ghan, assistant public prosecutor Pankaj Chandrakor, deputy registrar P R Shimpi, Bhamre and representatives of various credit societies were present.

Meanwhile, misappropriation of Rs. 21.69 crore took place in 12 cooperative credit societies in the district and the number of accused is 474. They have been arrested. Out of these 15 were granted interim bail.

7 accused died and 4 accused are absconding, stated a report which tabled before the committee.