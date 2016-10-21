‘Quality is important for long term business’

Satpur: “It is important to see what consumers require to get success in any business. If quality of your products is inferior, you may succeed for short time, but to survive in business for longer, good quality packing as well as quality would be required.

The quality of products should be higher along with reasonable rates for long term business, stated former president of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and chairman of Rambandhu Masala Hemant Rathi. He was speaking at the seminar organised by the MACCIA on marketing and sales.

Senior vice president of MACCIA Santosh Mandlecha, chairperson of committee for young industrialists Neha Khare and business advisor of Listen Through Us Sandip Madane were present on dais.