‘Leadership is about one life influencing another’

Nashik: “If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader.

Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another,” thus expressed Industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr Bhanose.

National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Pune Chapter had organised a special seminar for MBA-HR students from various 25 institutes from Pune. Vice Chancellor Dr Vasudev Gade and Gajendra Chandel, HR – Head, Tata Motors were the chief guests.

They were welcomed and felicitated by Vishvesh Kulkarni, chairman – NIPM. Event was compered by Sunil Neve.

HR Heads from reputed organizations – Santosh Chalke, Devdatta Kurane, Sanjay Ambhorkar, Suresh Kumar, Vinod Bidwaik, Santosh Panicker, Sudhanshu Pandit and Manisha Tapasvi also deliberated over HR practices in their organisations.

Dr Bhanose was felicitated by Dr (Capt) CM Chitale. Vote of thanks was proposed by Samir Kukade. Narendra Patil, Zakir, Pawan Sharma, Dr Sachin Kulkarni, Dr Vijay Kulkarni, S G Chavan and more than 200 MBA students attended the seminar.