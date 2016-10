Nashik The girls team of Fravashi Academy including Tanaya Shinde (VIII), Kshitija Kothawade (VIII), Mihika Thatte (VII) and Saumya Mishra (VI) emerged winners in the division level interschool badminton tournament organized by the District Sports Office at Nandurbar.

The team will compete at the State level Meet to be held at Pune.The management and the staff wished them ‘Good Luck’ for the next level.