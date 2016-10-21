Samruddhi highway: Villagers oppose survey

Nashik: The survey for Nagpur-Samruddhi highway with the help of a drone in the district was stopped last week. Local farmers are opposing to restart the survey. Administration is facing difficulty due to this.

Considering situation after Talegaon incident, the survey was stopped over security reason.

Curfew which was imposed in 9 villages in district was lifted. In the meantime, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced in the district after declaration of civic elections for local bodies.

Eying these elections, some leaders have started to oppose the survey. Local farmers are insisting on additional compensation. As a result of this, the survey has not been restarted yet.

