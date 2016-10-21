Vijayalaxmi Manerikar takes part in Int’l Conference

Nashik: A international women empowerment programme was organised by Sneha Wardhan Research Institute, Pune and Sanbook Quality Consultancy of Dubai at Pune recently. The conference was a day program

The conference was a day program focussing on two topics – the aspects of women empowerment in various national and international label and today’s value education system and youth. The chief patrons were

The chief patrons were Dr. Sunil Taware, Dr. Sunil Manjrekar and others. The delegates were from London, Dubai Mauritius, Abu Dhabi, France and India.

The chief guests for the programme were Neelam Gorhe, Mayor of Pune Prashant Jagtap and Rajendra Pawar, chief of agriculture department, Kolhapur

Vijayalaxmi Manierkar, director of Global Vision International School, Nashik had been invited as one of the speakers to present her views.

She focussed on the contradictions in Indian society about status of women. Boys and young men must be educated to value and respect women, Girls should take responsibility for the increasing violence against girls and women and respect their rights.

They must be empowered by their education to speak up when they are abused, protest unwanted advances and protect themselves.

They should demand their rights to bodily integrity and respect in and outside their homes. Women empowerment is a must for their confidence, dignity, gender equality, honour and

They should demand their rights to bodily integrity and respect in and outside their homes. Women empowerment is a must for their confidence, dignity, gender equality, honour and provide equal opportunities in every sector of life, Manierkar stated.

Through her views she conveyed the message that the empowered women are contributing the best to the nation and the world so respect them and preserve them.