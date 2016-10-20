83,000 consumers have given up LPG subsidy

Nashik: Responding to a government appeal, out of total 11.34 lakh LPG connection holders in the district, 83,507 holders have given up their LPG subsidy.

Prime Minister had urged the rich in the country to surrender their LPG subsidy. This subsidy will be given to poor people.

Though some citizens from the district have responded to this appeal, considering the total number of consumers, this number is very less.

The government is urging political leaders, gazetted officers, traders and commoners to give up their LPG subsidy.

It had earlier made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to get benefit of LPG subsidy.

Instructions were issued at that time that LPG cylinders should not be issued to those consumers who had refused to link their Aadhaar cards.

As a result, out of total 11.34 lakh consumers in the district, 9.79 lakh consumers had linked their Aadhaar cards with LPG subsidy.

Those consumers who had linked their Aadhar cards are receiving the LPG subsidy in their bank accounts.

Those who want to give up the LPG subsidy now have to fill up a separate form with concerned gas agency.

Later the concerned consumers will be informed by SMS who have benefitted from the LPG subsidy they gave up.