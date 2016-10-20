Police bans high-decibel firecrackers

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming diwali festival, police have imposed a ban on high-decibel firecrackers.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal issued orders banning the noisy firecrackers from 10 pm to 6 am.

As per the Supreme Court directives, the noisy firecrackers have been banned. Ban has been imposed on manufacturing, sale and use of the firecrackers making 125 decibel noise.

In addition, sale and use of chain firecrackers having more than 100 firecrackers has also been banned.

There is a ban to burst firerackers in within 100 metres of the court. People should follow these rules, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Singal.

This time, permission has been given to set up firecracker stalls at eight places in the city.

Temporary firecracker stalls will be set up at Eidgah Maidan, Dongre vastigruh, Gangapur Road, Nashik Road, Satpur, New Nashik and Panchavati.

There is ban on vehicle parking within 50-metres of the stalls. The permission to sell the firecrackers will remain till November 19. Police have asked citizens to take precaution while enjoying Diwali.

The Pollution Control Board had tested pollution at 85 places in various cities across Maharashtra during Ganeshotsav.

It found harmful components like sulphar di-oxide and nitrogen oxide on a large scale. This is a very serious thing.

Following the order by the Supreme Court to ban firecrackers creating more than 125 decibels of noise.

It is the work of police now to keep a tab on it. Besides, everyone should think about their own well being.

There is a need of positive change in behaviour, will and awareness. People should burst those firecrackers making lesser noise than the limit fixed by the Supreme Court regarding noise and air pollution.

People should burst the firecrackers during the time fixed by the SC. The firecrackers should be burst at open ground.

Elders should be present when little children are bursting the crackers. Every one should take this precaution, urged Dr. Singal.