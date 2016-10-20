Enforcement of Model Code of Conduct: Office bearers, corporators get angry

Nashik: The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced in NMC jurisdiction on the backdrop of civic elections for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats.

127 corporators in the city will get affected by this Model Code of Conduct which will remain in force for 41 days.

The development works in the city were stalled in last three-and-half years due to shortage of funds. Corporators are allowed to do works from corporator’s fund, but these works too have got stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct. Office bearers and corporators expressed their strong disappointment over this.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ashok Murtadak sent a letter to the Chief Minister demanding Model Code of Conduct not to be enforced in NMC area.

As some months are left for municipal elections, everyone is rushing to do development works after getting them sanctioned, the State Election Commission put a brake on all these works.

It is proper to enforce the Model Code of Conduct in those talukas where Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections are slated to take place, but to enforce it in those areas which have no concern is like injustice against people’s representatives in those areas, stated corporators across all parties while reacting over enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Model Code of Conduct should be enforced in those talukas where Municipal Council elections are taking place.

It should not be enforced in other areas and NMC jurisdiction, stated Mayor Ashok Murtadak while reacting over enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Taking into account strong reactions of all office bearers in NMC, I have sent a letter about this to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In addition ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale and office bearers of some parties also sent similar letter,” he informed.

The Model Code of Conduct has not been enforced this way in NMC jurisdiction earlier. The State EC had conducted by-elections at Nashik Road division, but the Model Code of Conduct was limited to that wards only.

Like this, it should be limited to the Municipal Councils where elections are taking place. It is wrong to enforce it in the entire district. Road tarring works got stalled with this. Privatisation of NMC manure project also got stalled.

It is wrong to enforce the Model Code of Conduct in those areas which have no concern, reacted Dy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga.