Apollo Hospital conducts its first renal transplant in Nashik

NASHIK: Apollo Hospital performed its first ‘renal transplant surgery’ in Nashik. A team of highly qualified surgeons, nephrologists and support staff performed the surgery on September 28. Patient Dr. Rohini Desle, who was on dialysis for a long time was kept under constant monitoring in ‘transplant unit’ and thereafter shifted to a ward and was discharged. She does not require dialysis any longer and can lead a normal life.

The organ for the patient was retrieved from a ‘brain dead’ patient at Pune and transported to Nashik under controlled environment, after being assigned by zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC).

To reduce the time of ischemia, traffic police, Nashik created a ‘green corridor’, so that transportation time could be reduced and organ could reach the patient at the earliest, which is crucial in any successful transplant.

The team consisted of transplant surgeons Dr. Pravin Goverdhane, Dr. Kishore Wani, Dr. Abhay Singh Walia, Dr. Nandan Vileker, nephrologist Dr. Mohan Patel and Dr. Prakash Ugale, transplant coordinator Bhushan Patil and other nursing and paramedical staff under supervision of medical superintendent, Dr. Dilip Patil.

Maj Gen (Dr) Vijay Saraswat, Chief Operating Officer, informed that Apollo hospitals have been the pioneer in driving transplant programme in the private sector and have performed over 16,000 renal transplants and over 2600 liver transplants across the country.

Apollo hospitals, Nashik, was granted permission for renal transplant in June, 2016. This is the first hospital in Maharashtra, among the group to have this facility.

He also stated Apollo Hospital will shortly start ‘Live related donor transplant’, and arrange awareness programme for public along with ZTCC.

He reiterated that Apollo Hospital is thankful to traffic police department for creating green corridor and will work with them to improve on timings.