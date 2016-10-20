GGSC of Engineering celebrates ‘Vachan Prerna Din’

Nashik: The birth anniversary of former President of India Bharatratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was observed as ‘Vachan Prerna Din / Reading Inspiration Day’ by Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering & Research Centre Nashik.

Institute CEO Permindur Singh and Principal Dr. Avinash Chincholkar were the chief guests for programme.

A program was organised by joint event of Literary Committee and Central Library of GCOERC.

Librarian Nishigandha Khaire gave information about importance of this program and various activities organized on this day.

She also motivated student to take benefit of library services through audio-visual presentation.

Department head Prof. C D Mohod, Prof. S G Shukla and Prof S Kalpande, registrar Manoj Koli, other teachers and students were present. During activity session, students, teachers express their views on Kalam and his vision for students’ development.

Literary Committee head Supriya Thakur and assistant librarian Yogesh Chumbhale took sincere efforts for success of the program.