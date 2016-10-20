‘Aadhaar’ card to be linked with fertiliser purchase process

Nashik: The shortage of fertilisers in peak season is always a headache for farmers. Central government has taken a step to get rid of this.

Transparency and order will be brought in the process of government subsidy given to farmers during purchase of fertilisers. For this, ‘point of sale’ project has been undertaken.

Nashik and Raigadh districts have been chosen on experimental basis for this project. This project will be implemented from November 1. This process will be linked with Aadhaar card.

This project will be implemented by ZP agriculture department and National Chemicals and Fertiliser department and District Collector will monitor it.

Special machines will be given to recognised fertiliser and insecticide sellers. Farmers have to keep their Aadhaar cards along with them when they go to purchase the fertilisers.

It is the aim of government to make available the fertilisers and insecticides to farmers as per the area registered on 7/12 extract. It will help to bring anarchy in this under control, it is being expressed.

District has 3,300 fertiliser and insecticide selling shops. Out of these, 1600 shops are registered.

They will be included in first phase of the project. Government will be benefitted by this while keeping control over sell of the fertilisers and giving subsidy to fertiliser companies.

Aadhaar card number will be linked through 92 circle officers and 450 talathis in 15 talukas of the district. Administration has aimed to complete this work by December end.

Once this Aadhaar card number get linked with machines, farmers have to state the Aadhaar card number whenever they purchase the fertilisers and insecticides.

Biometric registration of farmers will be done in future and they would get the fertilisers and insecticides after pressing their thumbs.

Though central government has spent crores of rupees on subsidy for the fertilisers and insecticides every year, it do not get substantial information about whether farmers get the fertilisers and insecticides in time.

Considering this, it has decided to bring the order in fertiliser distribution process. As a part of this, this project has been undertaken.