Ashoka MBA College hosts HR Conclave

Nashik: Ashoka Business School in collaboration with Indian Society For Training & Development (ISTD) organised a conclave on ‘Emotional Intelligence & Personal Effectiveness’ considering the evolving role of emotional intelligence in the current era.

The event was graced by Ashok Katariya, chairman – Ashoka Group; H D Aher – VP Mahindra & Mahindra; Arvind Kulkarni – VP – HR – WNS Global Services; Gourishankar Kandera – Chairman – ISTD and Dr. Rajendra Takale – director – Ashoka Education Foundation.

Chairman Ashok Katariya addressed everyone and spoke on the current employability and corporate expectations. H D Aher then delivered his keynote address.

He enlightened the students about emotional intelligence and how there has been a paradigm shift from IQ to EQ. Aher then narrated with classic example of PM Narendra Modi and captain cool M S Dhoni how EQ is a better contributor to success and how it gives a competitive edge over others. According to him meditation is a powerful tool to have a work-life balance.

Arvind Kulkarni spoke about how EQ plays a role in engaging and retaining the talents. He explained how one can play the cards of emotions to understand the person.

With the real life corporate examples Kulkarni explained how EQ can be used as tool to retain the assets of the organization (employees) in turn overcome the attrition rate.

The event also had a panel discussion on Reinventing HR; for which panelists were – Ajay Vidyabhanu – AGM HR – Jindal Saw; Dharmesh Mehta – manager HR – Atlas Copco; Arvind Kulkarni – VP WNS Global Services; Prof. Nilesh Challare – faculty – Ashoka Business School; Yogesh Joshi – QAG coordinator – Ashoka Education Foundation.

The panel discussion was an enriching experience of knowledge sharing by stalwarts of the industry.

The concluding session saw Prof. Badgujar – HOD Psychology – HPT College and Sanket Upadhyay – AM People Office – Future Retail Ltd delivered exciting yet deep knowledge on the subject. Gourishankar Kandera concluded the event on an exciting note.

The conclave was a success, which saw huge participation from the industry.