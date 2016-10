Nashik: Renowned laparoscopic surgeon from Nashik Dr. Pramod Shinde has been appointed on international CME committee.

He is the first surgeon from Maharashtra who has been appointed on the committee.

The committee gives information about new technology in laparoscopic surgery to doctors and working how to provide its benefit to them. It has organised various programmes for this.

Dr. Pramod Shinde is a senior laparoscopic surgeon and performing the surgeries since last 25 years.