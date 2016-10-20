MSRTC plans addl buses for diwali

Nashik: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has made a planning for additional buses for the passengers who go to their natives places to celebrate the festival of diwali.

21 additional buses will be released from the division, whereas 19 additional buses will be released from various depots. Besides, due to planning of additional buses divisionwise and at district level, passengers would not face any inconvenience, it has been claimed.

Considering large number of passengers going to their native places from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule and Nashik cities, MSRTC has planned additional buses from every depot to prevent inconvenience of the passengers.

The divisional MSRTC office has decided to release additional 21 buses for inter division service, whereas 19 additional buses will be released in the district.

As schools, colleges, government offices and various private establishments are closed due to diwali, citizens have stepped outside on tour to visit pilgrimage and tourist sites.

As a result, additional buses will be released on these routes. Considering number of devotees going to Shirdi, buses will be released for Shirdi every half-an-hour.

Considering number of people from North Maharashtra in Nashik, Nashik-Dhule bus will be released every five minutes.

Adequate number of buses have also been planned on Nashik-Pune route. Number of buses will be increased on this route on December 2 and 3 as per requirement.

18 additional buses will be released on this route. Additional buses on other routes will start to ply from October 25.

Private transporters have looted the passengers on large scale in this period. Despite this there is no guarantee about safe journey. Proper precaution has been taken to ensure safe journey, informed the divisional MSRTC office.

Meanwhile, seasonal fair for general bus has been increased by 5-10%, fair for Shivneri bus has been hiked by 20%, the office also informed.