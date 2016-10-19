Chumbhale couple, Satbhai, Dr. Gholap join Shiv Sena

Nashik : On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, the stalwart of Nationalist Congress Party and strong supporter of Chhagan Bhujbal corporator Shivaji Chumbhale and his wife Kalpana Chumbhale joined Shiv Sena yesterday.

Besides this, corporators Ashok Satbhai and Dr. Vishal Gholap (both from MNS) also joined the Shiv Sena. They joined the party in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri.

City unit of Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have suffered a huge jolt with this. Former NMC standing committee chairperson Shivaji Chumbhale, his wife Kalpana and son Ajinkya Chumbhale along with hundreds of NCP activists tied a ‘Shiv Bandhan’ on their wrists.

Dnyaneshwar Palde, Tukaram Navale, Khandu Datir, Sarpanch of 15 villages, deputy sarpanch, Gram Panchayat members and members of Vividh Karyakari Society also entered the Shiv Sena.

NCP office bearers from Nashik Road Girish Mudliyar and former corporator Sunil Borade tied the ‘Shiv Bandhan’ on their wrists to enter the Shiv Sena.

In addition, former group leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and member of NMC standing committee Ashok Satbhai and corporator Dr. Vishal Gholap along with their activists joined the Shiv Sena. As a result of this, Shiv Sena has got a huge boost.

District liaison chief MLA Ajay Choudhari, MoS Dada Bhuse, Babanrao Gholap, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, MLA Anil Kadam, MLA Yogesh Gholap, Raju Anna Lavate, Dutta Gaikwad, former Mayor Adv. Yatin Wagh and others were also present.