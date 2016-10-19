Implementation of Model Code of Conduct starts

Nashik : Following declaration of civic election programme for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats in the state on Monday, Model Code of Conduct has come into force from Monday midnight in those districts where elections for four or more Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats are slated to take place.

The Municipal Commissioner has started to implement the Model Code of Conduct in municipal area from yesterday.

He asked office bearers to surrender their vehicles. Most development works for which no work order has been issued yet will be stalled with this.

As elections for six Municipal Councils are taking place in Nashik district, Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken a hit. The Model Code of Conduct will remain in force till November 28.

As per State Election Commission directives, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna instructed all department heads and divisional officials to follow the Model Code of Conduct strictly.

Barring Mayor Ashok Murtadak, the Deputy Mayor, opposition leader, divisional chairpersons and other office bearers surrendered their vehicles.

In addition, orders have been issued to concerned that cells given to office bearers in NMC should not be used for party purpose.

Candidates and citizens cannot use NMC community welfare halls, gardens, buildings and grounds for election related works without permission.

If anybody is found using these illegally, file a complaint immediately with police, ordered the Municipal Commissioner to all divisional officials.

He also ordered that all division chiefs and department heads should conduct an immediate drive to follow and implement the Model Code of Conduct and table a report about this daily to Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Orders have been issued to the concerned to remove banners, flags and hoardings of political parties from public places.