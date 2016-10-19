Current, former corporators, office bearers join BJP

Nashik : On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, political movements have gathered momentum in the city.

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena house leader Shashikant Jadhav, Congress corporator Lata Dinkar Patil, Nationalist Congress Party leader Rupali Gawand, political office bearers and activists joined Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday in principal presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai.

Current, former corporators, office bearers joined the BJP during the camp of BJP MPs and MLAs at Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium. Former Shiv Sena corporator Madhukar Jadhav, daughter of former MLA Duttatray Kale Rekhatai Dani and Sandip Jadhav also joined the party.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLC Apurva Hiray, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Devyani Pharande, Laxman Savji, Sunil Bagul, corporator Dinkar Patil, Amol Patil and activists were present in large numbers.