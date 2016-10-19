PM Modi inaugurates 3 mega hydro projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated three state-run mega hydro power projects and addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh during a day-long visit to the state.

This is his maiden visit to the hill state after becoming Prime Minister. During his day-long visit, Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated NTPC’s 800MW Koldam Hydro Project in Bilaspur district, NHPC’s 540MW Parbati Stage-III project in Kullu district and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd’s 412MW Rampur project in Shimla district.

The foundation stone of NTPC’s Koldam hydro project was laid on June 5, 2000, by then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

While inaugurating these projects, Narendra Modi said they would change the economic horizon of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in Mandi, Modi said, through the LED bulbs campaign, Himachal has been able to save approximately one crore rupees daily.

He said, it is not only helping consumers in reducing their monthly bills but also adding to environmental conservation.

The Prime Minister said, his government has fulfilled a long pending promise of One Rank One Pension for ex-servicemen.