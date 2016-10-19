MSRTC suffers revenue loss of Rs 50 lakh

Nashik: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had to suffer a revenue loss of Rs. 50 lakh as it had to stop bus service on Saptashringi Garh due to violence in the district.

Taking into account the rush of devotees at Saptashringi Garh during navratrotsav, Nashik divisional office had done planning for this.

195 buses from 13 bus stands in the division were released for this. Besides this, 95 buses were made available from the foothill, but following violence that had erupted after attempt of rape in Talegaon village, MSRTC had to stop its service.

Apart from the losses that MSRTC had suffered during the violence, it suffered a revenue loss of Rs. 50 lakh.

Last year, MSRTC had earned the revenue of Rs. 1.75 crore during the navratrotsav. It earned the revenue of Rs. 1.62 crore only this time.

MSRTC had set a target of Rs. 2.5 crore this time, but it had to suffer a loss of more than Rs. 50 lakh on account of the Saptashringi fair alone. Considering rush of the devotees at the beginning, MSRTC was confident that it would achieve the given target.

However, attempt of rape on a minor girl took place at Talegaon during the navratrotsav and its strong repercussions were felt in the entire district.

Agitators had targeted MSRTC buses. 8 buses were gutted, whereas windshields of 18 buses were smashed. MSRTC suffered a loss of around Rs. 2 crore due to this.