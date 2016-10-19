Strengthen Cong to get reservation for Muslim community: MLA Shaikh

Nashik: The Democratic Front government led by Congress had given 5% reservation to Muslim community, but alliance government had cancelled it after it came to power.

Community is suffering a huge loss due to this. Though it is demanding reservation consistently, current government is not seen in favour of this.

Strengthen Congress Party to get reservation again in upcoming period and progress of the community, urged MLA from Malegaon Asif Shaikh.

The review meeting of city and district minority cell of Congress was held at Congress Committee. MLA Shaikh was speaking on this occasion.

100% scholarship is needed for community to get higher education. In addition, various schemes for all-round development of the community should be implemented, he demanded. Waqf Board has 1 lakh acres of land in the state and around 70,000 acres of this land has been encroached upon. Government should start action immediately to remove the encroachment and this land should be used for welfare of the community, MLA Shaikh asked.

Since BJP government has come to power at the Centre and in the state, communal divide is widening. Muslim community is feeling unsafe with this.

Congress Party is the only secular party which is taking along everybody. Muslim community should stand firmly behind it, he urged.

MIM party is a toy in the hand of rulers, MLA Shaikh said while criticising it. Congress party is that party which never compromises with its ideology.

Considering this, everyone should get back to work and bring it in power during civic elections, he also urged.

Stating that only Congress can give justice to minorities, North Maharashtra chief of the minority cell Irshad Jahagirdar demanded 50% seats to be given to minority community in upcoming elections.

Former Minister Shobha Bachhav urged that everyone should take efforts to bring Congress to power in upcoming municipal and ZP elections.

City chief Sharad Aher said that party would think about giving opportunity to activists from the minority community on 8-10 seats where population of the community is higher.

Regional spokeswoman Dr. Hemlata Patil, corporator Samina Memon, Zeeshan Ahmad, former Deputy Mayor Gulam Shaikh, city chief of Seva Dal Vasant Thakur, Dr. Izhar Khan, Javed Ibrahim, Babloo Khaire, Sajid Khan, Baba Khatib, district chief of the minority cell Haji Shoaib Memon and other office bearers were present on dais.

City chief of the minority cell Hanif Basheer demanded an opportunity to minorities on 10 seats.