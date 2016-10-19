Nashik First selects 24 DONs in the city

Nashik: Nashikites are remarkably irresponsible. In my 20 years of service I’ve been striving to bring awareness among citizens.

Let us now through these 24 DONs bring positive changes among the citizens and commit to make Nashik the best city in the country, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Nashik First and city police implemented a novel concept regarding following of traffic rules.

The responsibility to elect 24 students through the concept DON (Dost of Nashik) project in the city had been given to college students. 24 students who have been selected as per this, were felicitated.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, Mayor Ashok Murtadak, RTO Bharat Kalaskar, DCP Vijay Patil, Nashik First president Abhay Kulkarni and Suresh Patel were present on the dais.

The Municipal Commissioner on the occasion stated that this is the right time to provide attention to traffic as traffic system in many cities has gone out of hand.

There are two types of the cities in the country. They are divided into metropolitan (congested) and countryside (neglected or dirty).

Traffic is a major problem in Maharashtra, but unfortunately it is given the last priority, he lamented.

This project will help to create awareness among the citizens, the Municipal Commissioner expressed hope.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak said that the three biggest problems which are being faced by the city are traffic, parking and cleanliness.

He praised the project which is being conducted through social organisations to give proper direction to the city traffic.

In his introductory speech Abhay Kulkarni informed about the project by Nashik First. DCP Vijay Patil lamented over the fact that 140 persons had died in road accidents in the district since January.

There is a need to change mentality and everyone should take an oath to follow traffic rules and wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, he urged.

Suresh Patel and traffic inspector Shankarrao Kale compered the programme. Milind Jambhoykar proposed the vote of thanks. Devendra Bapat, Sanjay Deshmukh, Pramod Lad, Narendra Saboo, Dr. Sunita Deshmukh, Madhukar Bapat and other office bearers were present.