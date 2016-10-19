Ghantagadi workers to get arrears

Nashik: The NMC administration has started a process to give minium wages to ghantagadi workers as per government decision in February, 2015.

It issued instructions in writing to concerned contractors regarding giving arrears to the workers and asked them to implement it immediately.

The ghantagadi workers had staged agitation during diwali to get minimum wages as per new act.

As this dispute reached Deputy Labour Commissioner, Labour Commissioner Mumbai had ordered to pay minimum wages as per new act of February, 2015.

Despite all these happenings, contractors had not given arrears to the workers. Considering possibility of agitation by the workers on the backdrop of upcoming diwali, NMC administration has taken an initiative to give arrears to them.