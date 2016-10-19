HAL Nashik div plants saplings

Ojhar : The Nashik division of HAL planted 1000 saplings of various types of medicinal plants like Arjun, Sita Ashok, Behada, Putaranjiva and Nim etc under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The plantation was carried out on Friday (Oct. 14) by A K Tyagi, Executive Director (HR), CO and A B Gharad, General Manager (AMD) in Sakora village in Niphad taluka.

Senior Officers of HAL (Nashik Division) as well as Grampanchayat Sarpanch, village development officer and villagers in large numbers were present on the occasion.

The Grampanchayat had provided the site for plantation of saplings. The plants will be maintained by the Division.