Police nab a gang of two-wheelers

Nashik : Taking note of large scale two-wheeler thefts from Chandwad, Nashik and Malegaon area during navratrotsav, police administration was tracing a gang of two-wheeler thefts.

Malegaon unit of local crime branch of Nashik rural police arrested three thieves in connection with this and recovered 16 two-wheelers from them.

Acting on a tip-off, police inspector of the local crime branch Kishore Navale laid a trap at Malegaon market area.

Police havildar Sunil Ahire, Suhas Chatre, Vikas Shirole, Raju More and Vasant Mahale chased suspects Deva Dadaji Mehandale and Pradip Bapu Suryawanshi (both residents of Tehre) who came to sell stolen two-wheelers and took them in their custody.

During the interrogation, they admitted that they stole two-wheelers from Nashik, Chandwad, Malegaon taluka, Dhule and Kalyan area and revealed the name of their another accomplice.

Accordingly, Malegaon squad of the rural police traced suspect Pandharinath Muralidhar Patne (resident of Patne) and arrested him. Police seized 16 two-wheelers from these suspects.