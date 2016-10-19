Taiwan gives priority to Nashik for investment

Satpur: The industries from Taiwan are likely to enter Nashik soon. A delegation of 70 members will come to Nashik for inspection, it was clarified during the meeting with the Consulate General.

The Associate Researcher (marketing division), Taiwan Consulate Rui-Weng-Shen and trade promotion specialist Sonali Hule visited NIMA office on Monday (Oct. 17).

Regional officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Hemangi Patil and general manager of District Industries Centre P D Rendalkar were present.

In the meeting, discussions were held on forming industrial relations between Taiwan and Nashik. NIMA informed that huge opportunities are available in integrated steel parts, electronic equipment, industrial automation, consumer electronics and electronics manufacturing services. Considering number of textile industries, a textile machinery plant can possibly be set up here. It is also possible to exchange technologies in various sectors, expressed NIMA.

While giving information about various zones being made available by DIC, general manager P D Rendalkar informed about various concessions which are given as per government policy for zones available for electronic industries.

Assuring complete cooperation to the industries coming to Nashik, Rendalkar promised minimum number of permits and maximum ‘ease of doing business’.

MIDC officer Hemangi Patil informed about acquisition of land at various places in Nashik for industrial area and various schemes that are available for this.

Santosh Mandlecha requested information about the opportunity regarding exchange of state-of-the art technology in technical field. The guests informed that a delegation of 70-80 members will be brought to Nashik.

The Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association showed a visual informing about Nashik’s industrial area to the guests. NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee welcomed the guests with bouquets and mementos. NIMA general secretary Uday Kharote compered the meeting.

Former NIMA president Manish Kothari, Sanjeev Narang, vice president Mangesh Patankar, treasurer Harshad Bramhankar, secretary Dnyaneshwar Gopale and Sanjay Sonawane took part in the discussions. Joint president of NIMA’s international trade promotion committee Manish Raval proposed the vote of thanks.

Mangesh Kathe, S K Nayar, Uday Rakibe, Sandip Bhadane, Mitesh Patil and other industrialists were present for the meeting. Following the meeting, the guests visited Epcos Ltd and Rishabh Instruments.