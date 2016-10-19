Honours, affection showered on grandparents at Little Wonders

Nashik : As senior citizens deserve all the love and respect from children and keeping exactly this in mind, Wisdom High International School and Little Wonders International took the opportunity of ‘Grandparents Day’ and celebrated it with full grandeur recently.

The atrium of the school wore a festive look as the grandparents of students of Nursery, Grades 5 and 10 were warmly welcomed and seated facing the stage which had a soothing backdrop of roses.

It was a day of sheer joy for them as they were treated to a variety of entertainment programmes put together by their ‘grandchildren’, and were presented by handmade mementos made by their grandchildren.

They also participated enthusiastically in the games, specially designed for them. Children from Little Wonders also clicked photographs with their grandparents and danced with zest to the delight of their grandparents.

Kulwinder Singh Gujral, president of Gurunanak Gurudwara Committee, graced the occasion and shared his valuable thoughts with the cheerful audience.

It evoked nostalgia for grandparents, but more importantly, the event gave message to the next generation about special place that grandparents hold in their lives, love and respect they deserve.