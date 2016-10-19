Nutritious diet is needed: Dr Dharmadhikari

Deolali Camp : In today’s busy life, we usually neglect our health. Cardiac problems and diabetes are increasing due to this.

There is a need to exercise regularly and to control diet for control of these diseases. Regular physical check up and maintaining blood sugar levels are needed, stated renowned cardiologist of Shri Saibaba Heart Institute Dr. Aniruddha Dharmadhikari. Dr. Gujar Subhash High School and Junior College of Commerce and Science, Saikrupa Research Foundation and Shri Saibaba Heart Institute had jointly organised a cardiac and diabetes camp in the school.

Dr. Aniruddha Dharmadhikari, president of Gujar Subhash education society Sachin Chafekar and working president Navin Gurunani lighted the traditional lamp and worshipped the Goddess Saraswati.

As many as 125 citizens took benefit of the camp. Sachin Chafekar, vice president Sundardas Narsinghani, deputy working president Vinod Chawla, secretary Ratan Chawla, other office bearers and members provided their cooperation for success of the camp.

Headmaster of Hindi section Bansilal Gadilohar, headmistress of English section Smita Majumdar, Rashmi Bhand, Anupama Patil, Manmohan Hemnani, Jyoti Bhatia, Laxman Musale, Anita Pawar, Sujata Thakur, Rupali Pawar and other teachers took sincere efforts for success of the camp. Bansilal Gadilohar compered the programme, whereas Sopan Kangne proposed the vote of thanks.