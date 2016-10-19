Social Useful Productive Work activity conducted at Ryan Int’l school

Nashik : A ‘Social Useful Productive Work’ activity was conducted by the Std. X students of Ryan International School, Nashik.

The students had prepared a variety of food items in the school such as chicken biryani, pani puri, bhel puri, cutlets, dabeli, chicken chilly, paneer tikka, milkshakes, moong pakoda, etc.

The objective of this activity was to make the students understand cooking, and present their dishes in a appetizing manner.

The purpose behind organizing this activity was to make the students become independent and responsible and help them understand team work. All the students were very happy and enthusiastic in making delicious items.

The Principal and teachers motivated and encouraged the students to complete their task.

The activity was a huge success as everyone from the teachers and students, to the office staff enjoyed the delicious meals prepared by the Std. X students.