Mega civic polls in state announced

Mumbai : In what is viewed as a mini Assembly election, 212 civic bodies, comprising Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, spanning 25 districts in state would go to polls in four phases between November and January next.

The contest will be held for a total of 4,750 seats covering 2,485 civic wards.

Announcing the schedule yesterday, state Election Commissioner J S Saharia said the elections will be held for 212 civic bodies, including 192 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, on November 27, December 14, December 18 in 2016 and on January 8, 2017, barring two districts of Mumbai and Thane. The counting of votes will be held on the next day of voting in each phase.

“After a long gap, there will be direct elections held in 192 Municipal Councils wherein voters shall directly elect council presidents.

“Another new feature of the Municipal Council (polls) will be reintroduction of the multi-member civic wards.

Here the voters will cast one ballot to elect the president and other two to three votes to elect multiple members,” the officer said.

He said each of the ballot papers on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) shall have different colours for easy identification.

“The Election Commission will undertake awareness campaign to educate voters on how to cast multiple votes,” he added.

However, elections to 20 Nagar Panchayats will be for single-member wards only wherein voters will elect only one member per ward.

Out of the toal 4,750 seats for which elections will be held, 2,445 seats are reserved for women, 608 seats for Schedule Castes, 198 seats for Schedule Tribes and 1,315 seats for the Backward Classes category.

“The candidates will have to file nomination papers on the Election Commission’s website through computer, take print out, attach affidavits and relevant documents and submit the nomination papers to the Returning Officer,” Saharia said.

In order to ensure free and fair polls, EC will deploy videography surveillance units, flying squads, teams at check posts to keep an eye on movement of liquor and gift items, and also set up a complaint redressal cell.

Saharia said poll observers have been mandated to make at least three visits in six days at the time of filing nomination papers, before campaigning and during actual period of campaigning.