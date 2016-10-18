Charge only Rs 600 for dengue test: NMC to pvt hospitals, labs

Nashik : The state is witnessing spread of dengue on a large scale since last few days. Patients showing symptoms like dengue are being looted financially in the name of dengue test.

Taking note of this, government has instructed private hospitals and laboratories that they should not charge more than Rs. 600 from patients. Patients will get a relief with this.

Nashik as well as many cities in the state are witnessing spread of dengue on a large scale.

Health department and Municipal Corporation are taking collective efforts to stop spread of the disease.

Patients showing dengue like symptoms are seen taking treatment at private hospitals on a large scale.

Private hospitals and laboratories are charging Rs. 800-1500 as fee from the patients in the name of blood test. In this way patients are being looted by private hospitals and laboratories.

Taking note of this, state government has put curbs on dengue detection test fee as per government decision on September 28, 2016 to stop looting of the patients.

As per government decision, clear cut instructions have been issued to private hospitals and private laboratories that they should not charge more than Rs. 600 for NS1 ELISA and MAC-ELISA tests.

In no condition should rapid diagnostic kit be used for accurate detection of dengue, the government has ordered. NMC health department has conveyed this decision to all concerned medical professionals and laboratory association office bearers in the city.

It has warned of strict action if there is complaint regarding charging of additional fees from anyone.