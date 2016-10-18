Ashok Leyland launches ‘Circuit’ Series – first Electric Bus Made in India

Chennai: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, yesterday unveiled the country’s first Circuit electric bus designed and engineered entirely in India, by Indians, for the Nation.

In line with Ashok Leyland’s vision for the future of mass mobility, the country’s first Made in India 100% electric bus is a zero-emission vehicle created by Ashok Leyland specifically for Indian road and load conditions.

This new Circuit range of vehicles will be offered on multiple platforms.

The chief guest on the occasion, Shri. Ambuj Sharma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “Today is a very significant day for us as a state and as a country.

India’s first ever fully electric bus, developed for India and made in India, is a big leap in mass public transport and we are glad that Ashok Leyland has been able to deliver this.

This vehicle will support the Government initiative of reducing India’s eight lakh crore fuel import bill and is a promise for a brighter and cleaner future for all of us and for our future generations.”

Mr. Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said, “The Circuit series of buses is another testament to Ashok Leyland’s commitment to leverage India’s technological innovation to deliver relevant and best-in-class solutions for India and the world.

In April 2015, at FAME Delhi workshop, we had committed to vehicles with full electric power trains by January ’17.

I am happy to dedicate the first vehicle in this new Circuit series, ahead of schedule. As a world leader in public transport, we can proudly say that we have created a product that will enhance the environment in the cities – this is in keeping with Ashok Leyland’s philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’.”

“The Circuit series vehicles are all exclusively engineered on India-specific platforms that can tackle varied topography, gradients, and usage conditions. Integrated with a fire detection and suppression system (FDSS), this truly Indian innovation can travel 120 kilometers on a single charge.

It is built on a simple, mass-market platform that will enable the operator to cater to customers in city centres with minimal operational and maintenance costs,” said Mr. T Venkataraman, Sr. Vice President – Global Bus.