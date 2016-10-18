‘Need to abolish caste for development of society’

Nashik: The five-point program given by Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to abolish castes should be reached to all.

Only by abolishing castes is development of society possible, stated senior thinker Prof. Hari Narke.

He was speaking on ‘caste abolition’ during a lecture series organised by Buddha Sahitya Prasarak Mandal on diamond jubilee year of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din at Kalidas auditorium. President of the Mandal Atul Bhosekar was present on dais.

Prof. Narke said that as per recently held caste census there are 4,635 castes in the country and they have thousands of sub-castes. As a result, everyone in the country has pride in their own caste.

Since ancient times, governance, wealth and powers have been with a certain class due to work based caste system.

As rights of education, power and wealth were denied to some castes, their progress was stalled.

Considering this, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had fought at various levels to end caste system. He had done invaluable work from that angle.

In this, gender equality, education, freedom of profession, intercaste marriage and medical treatment are considered really important. So, there is need to spread word about these five things, he added.

Recently, politicians are giving support to the caste system in the name of electoral politics offered by democracy.

Despite this change is nature’s rule. So, the end of this is certain. Dr. Ambedkar while working for caste abolition for his entire life converted to Buddhism.

As Buddha religion does not believe in castes, the origin of caste abolition is Buddha and his Dhamma, Prof. Narke stated.

avi Pagare and Padmakar Bhalerao were also present on the dais.