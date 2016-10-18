Report about Talegaon case to be submitted to govt: justice Thool

Nashik: On the backdrop of attempt of rape at Talegaon (Anjaneri), the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes conducted a district tour.

Retired police official Vijay Kamble, former secretary R D Shinde and former justice C L Thool visited Sanjegaon, Nandurvaidya and Talegaon villages.

Dist Collector Radhakrishnan B, SP Ankush Shinde, prant official Rahul Patil and social welfare officer Prachi Waje accompanied them.

They held discussions with the villagers who were affected by the violence that erupted in the district.

The Commission members also held discussions with police officials and district administration officials.

The Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission visited Talegaon (Anjaneri) village and other villages in the district.

The Commission heard the complaints of those affected by violence. The report in detail will be submitted to the government soon, informed member of the Commission justice Thool.

The Commission visited the actual site in Talegaon and held discussions with the villagers there to take information about the situation there. The members inquired family of the victim girl and other injured.

"We held discussions with many sections of people and report in detail about this will be submitted to the government soon," informed the Commission.