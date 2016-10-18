‘Let CID probe into violence in district’

Nashik: “Everyone is in favour of giving strict punishment to the accused involved in Talegaon (Anjaneri) incident.

I will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for this, but a CID probe to find out who is behind violence in the district should be ordered,” demanded chief of Republican Sena Anandraj Ambedkar.

“If the Chief Minister neglects this, I will file a petition in the High Court,” he warned.

Ambedkar met the family members of the victim girls at the district civil hospital. He was interacting with mediapersons in a media briefing held thereafter.

He stated that a good message was sent after disciplined march by Maratha community across the state.

Dalit organisations came together and organised a march in Mumbai regarding Kopardi incident and showed their support to the demand for reservation.

Despite this, some people are trying to create a divide between two communities purposely.

The same is seen here in Nashik. Do an impartial inquiry into the violence in Nashik to find out the truth, demanded Ambedkar.

Police booked Dalit activists under section 360 in connection with this. Though no one was seriously injured, on what basis the offences were registered, he asked and alleged that Dalit activists were targeted.

“Dalit activists are being targeted in the name of combing operation in the city. Atrocities are committed against Dalit families at many places in rural area, but police are not filing cases in connection with this.

I will meet the Chief Minister for this and asked him to file cases against the guilty,” informed Ambedkar.

He also met the family of victim girl at Nandur Naka. Office bearers and activists of Republican Sena were also present.