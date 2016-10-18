Language is the best creation of humans: Pathare

Nashik : “Literature from other languages has been translated on a large scale into Marathi language.

Words can be written in Marathi as per pronunciation and as these words themselves are a gift from the language, it is the best human creation, stated veteran litterateur Rangnath Pathare.

He was speaking in a programme organised at KTHM College to mark ‘Reading Day’ on birth anniversary of former President late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Vice Principal Dr. P V Kotme, Dr. Snehal Sonawane and Dr. Dilip Pawar were present on dais.

Pathare said that various fields of knowledge have been opened for all in modern age. Some parents feel that English language means everything, but reality is different.

It is a foreign language. How can it become our mother tongue? Learning in one’s Mother tongue is much easier, he added.

Maharashtra government had selected KTHM College from Nashik for its ‘Reading Day’ project.

Interest in reading is very important to improve reading skills. College students in large numbers will take part in development of a reading culture, assured Principal Dr. R D Darekar.

Marathi department chief Dr. Dilip Pawar in his introductory speech focussed on the life journey of Dr. Abdul Kalam.

A book exhibition was organised in the College on the day. An essay competition was organised for students from senior and junior groups.

Those students whose birthdays fell on this day were gifted with books. Shweta Bhamre compered the programme, whereas Vice Principal Dr. P V Kotme proposed the vote of thanks.