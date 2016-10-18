Science exhibition by Rasbihari held

Nashik: Rasbihari International School organized two days’ science exhibition 2016 on the occasion of second birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at City Center Mall.

This year Grade 6 to Grade 10 students demonstrated thirty science experiments which had been researched and made by them.

‘To develop interest in Science’ was the main purpose of the exhibition. The exhibition was open for all.

The exhibition was inaugurated by MLA Devayani Pharande. The exhibition received a good response.

Total 800 to 1000 visitors including Navjeevan Public School, Girls government high school visited the exhibition.

The closing ceremony took place on 16th October. Dr. Sujata Magdum was present on the occasion.

Projects were judged by her. She is a Professor of Zoology at KTHM College, Nashik. “Marks are not important, students must gain knowledge from beyond their text-books,” said Mrs. Magdum. She was amazed to see all projects done by students. Winners for the same are as follows:

Group 1 (Gr 9 and 10): First Prize – Rotor Wheel (Tanmay Somvanshi, Om Patil)

Group 2 (Gr 7 to Gr 9): There was a tie and all these groups were awarded first position. Gr 6: Drip Irrigation (Rayth Zendphale, Prathamesh Pagar, Aryan Shelar, Om Boraste) Gr 7: Hydraulic Pump (Harshwardhan Sarda, Aaryan Solanki, Sujal Lasure, Roshan Shinde, Yash Pingle). Gr 8: Vacuum Cleaner (Anushwara Vijaykumar, Kimaya Kadam).

Parents and visitors were enthralled on seeing the wide spectrum of various exhibits.