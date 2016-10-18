FIA students sparkle at district lawn tennis competition

Nashik: The young gifted lawn tennis team of Fravashi International Academy achieved a distinguished accomplishment at the DSO – Nashik District Level-Lawn Tennis Competition held at Niwec Club, Nashik.

From the boys team, Rajat Patil (Grade VII), Archies Pagar and Himanshu Patil (Grade VIII) secured the 2nd, 3rd and 5th positions respectively.

From the girls team, Bhavna Sundararaman (Grade VI) and Shivani Pingle (Grade VIII) bagged 2nd position and Saniya Lahoti and Aditi Gadre (Grade VII) achieved the 3rd & 4th position respectively.

Both the boys and girls team achieved exemplary results and qualified for the divisional level lawn tennis competition.

The director of academics Mrs. Vijay Chadha and the entire team of the school commended the winners during the assembly for this outstanding feat.